His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of friendly Japan, discussed ways to develop cooperation relations and develop it to broader horizons in various fields, within the framework of the established historical relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, in addition to All regional and international issues of common interest.

This came during a session of talks that His Highness the President of the State held today, at Qasr Al Watan, with His Excellency Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness welcomed His Excellency the Prime Minister of Japan, expressing his aspiration that the visit would constitute a qualitative and strong impetus for the strong relations between the two countries, which have spanned more than five decades.

During the session, His Highness and the Prime Minister of Japan reviewed the various elements of constructive cooperation, especially in the aspects of development, technology, innovation, energy and economy, as well as educational and cultural fields, environmental work, sustainability of resources, food security and space science, and pushing them to broader horizons, which contributes to achieving the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples for more sustainable development and prosperity. .

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Japan also reviewed all regional and international developments and issues of common concern to the two countries, and stressed the importance of promoting dialogue, understanding and diplomatic solutions to settle crises and deal with common challenges in a way that preserves regional and global peace and stability and ensures development and prosperity for the peoples of the world.

The discussions dealt with the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year, and the aspiration for Japan to contribute qualitatively to the conference to support its desired goals, based on its inspiring experiences and expertise in the areas of sustainability and environmental action, as Japan hosted “Cop 3” and its name was associated with the “Kyoto Protocol” in 1997, which is one of the most important protocols for confronting climate change.

In this context, the two sides indicated that the UAE and Japan have a common goal of achieving climate neutrality in 2050 and fruitful and promising cooperation in the field of renewable energy that they seek to strengthen and deepen during the coming period.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Japan exchanged views on developments on the regional and international arenas and a number of issues and files of common concern, stressing that the membership of the UAE and Japan in the UN Security Council allows them more coordination to promote common goals in the service of peace and stability, and that the two countries are major supporters of peace. Building bridges of cooperation and dialogue, both at the regional and global levels.

The two sides noted the importance of consolidating civilized human values, the most important of which is coexistence, communication and cooperation between the various peoples of the world and their countries because of their impact on building cohesive and cooperative societies that work for development and prosperity.

His Highness, the President of the State, said that what distinguishes the relations of the UAE and Japan is that they are not based only within the framework of bilateral interests, but rather extend them to a common vision towards global files and issues that serve humanity, development, peace, and the future of generations.

His Highness also referred to the values ​​of coexistence between the two countries and the preservation of the cultural and social heritage, along with openness and building bridges of communication with the world.

His Highness affirmed the strength of bilateral relations, which date back to before the establishment of the state, when Japan began importing oil from Abu Dhabi in 1962, pointing out that the two countries celebrated during the past year on the occasion of the fifty years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

His Highness affirmed that the comprehensive strategic partnership announced by the UAE and Japan last year was a major qualitative leap in the course of the relations of the two countries, looking forward to this partnership contributing to pushing relations forward, especially in the areas of sustainability, economy, technology, energy, space, education, culture and others, as part of the UAE’s strategy to enhance Its developmental relations with the major economies in the world, including the Japanese economy.

For his part, the Japanese Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality that he and the accompanying delegation received during the visit, pointing to what distinguishes the two countries from respecting traditions and preserving the cultural and civilizational heritage.

He affirmed Japan’s pride in the long-standing friendly relations it has with the UAE and its keenness to develop and build on them at all levels for the benefit of development and prosperity in the two friendly countries.

The Japanese Prime Minister recorded a speech in the visitors’ book, during which he expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and his wishes for further development and prosperity for the relations of the two countries, for the benefit of their two friendly peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a luncheon in honor of His Excellency Fumio Kishida and the accompanying delegation.

The talks and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance, member of the Executive Council.

On the Japanese side, they were attended by the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Japan, which includes senior officials in the Japanese government, as well as businessmen and officials of major institutions and companies in Japan, and Isomata Akio, the Japanese ambassador to the country.