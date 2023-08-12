His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, discussed, during a telephone conversation with His Excellency Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Iraq today, various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, especially in the development fields, in a way that broadens the base of common interests and returns goodness and development to the two countries and peoples. The two brothers.

His Highness and the Iraqi Prime Minister exchanged views on developments in the region and regional and international issues of common concern, and stressed mutual keenness to consult and coordinate on them, and the importance of working to strengthen bridges of cooperation and peace in the region to achieve the aspirations of its peoples towards development and prosperity.