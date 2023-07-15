His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, today witnessed the exchange of three memorandums of understanding between the UAE and India, aimed at enhancing areas of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the comprehensive strategic and economic partnerships that unite them.

The memoranda of understanding, which were exchanged at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, included the following:

– Memorandum of Understanding on trade exchange in the two local currencies (dirham / rupee) between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the Reserve Bank of India; Exchanged on the part of the UAE, His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Salem Balama, Governor of the Central Bank, and on the part of India, His Excellency Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the Reserve Bank of India for cooperation on linkages of rapid payment systems, cards and messaging systems; It was exchanged by His Excellency Khalid Muhammad Salem Balama, and on the Indian side by the Governor of the Reserve Bank.

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Education in India, and the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi regarding the “establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi”; Her Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education, exchanged it with HE Sanjay Sohir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the country, representing the Indian Ministry of Education, and Dr. Ranjan Banarjee, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi.