His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, Narendra Modi, discussed various aspects of bilateral relations in light of the comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as the comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and India, and ways to strengthen them for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples. their economic growth and prosperity.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi yesterday, His Highness the President welcomed the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE to continue working to advance the march of bilateral relations forward, for the benefit and development of the two countries.

His Highness and Modi reviewed the paths of development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic, investment, development and renewable energy fields, as well as health, food security, education, advanced technology, and other aspects that serve the goals of the two countries and their visions to achieve sustainable development and economic prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Prime Minister of India exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest, affirming their support for any initiatives and endeavors aimed at strengthening the causes of peace, stability and prosperity, and settling disputes by peaceful means in the region and the world, and they indicated mutual keenness to continue communication. Consultation on common issues and concerns.

In this context, the two sides also affirmed that the UAE and India are major supporters of regional and international multilateral action, and believe in its important role in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the world, and facing common challenges, based on their approach calling for coexistence and cooperation, and working to build sustainable partnerships that contribute to Create a better life for people all over the world.

The meeting touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host at the end of this year. His Highness the President of the State said in this regard that India is one of the influential forces in international issues, and an important partner in addressing them, and therefore we look forward to its active participation in «COP28» and there is constructive cooperation between the two countries in the field of climate action.

During the meeting, the two sides also welcomed the agreement of the two countries on trade exchange in the two local currencies (the dirham/rupee), which represents a strong boost to the trade movement between the two countries, and embodies the common will to achieve qualitative leaps in the course of their bilateral relations, especially in areas that serve development.

His Highness, the President of the State, expressed his thanks to the friendly Republic of India for its support of the cooperation relations between the UAE and the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization” and the “BRICS” group. He also thanked His Highness Narendra Modi for inviting the UAE to participate as a guest of honor in the work of the Group of 20 (G20), in light of India’s presidency for the year 2023, expressing his confidence that India’s active leadership of the group during the current year will have an important impact in producing results that are in the interest of the whole world.

His Highness the President of the State said, during the meeting, that the relations between the UAE and India are historical and distinguished, in addition to the fact that they have a comprehensive strategic partnership since 2017, in addition to a comprehensive economic partnership since 2022, and they have a mutual desire to continue to strengthen and develop it, for what is in the interest of my people. the two countries.

His Highness also indicated, during the meeting, that “one year after the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in May 2022, we see the positive results of this agreement, as non-oil trade has increased to more than $50 billion, and this indicates that they are on a promising path.” By achieving their common goal, to raise non-oil trade between the two countries to $100 billion annually by 2030.

For his part, the Prime Minister of India expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the President of the State, for the warm reception, appreciating His Highness’s continuous support for the relations of the two countries, and his efforts in the qualitative leap achieved by joint cooperation between them, while affirming his keenness to continue working with His Highness to advance the UAE-Indian relations on various levels, especially developmental ones that serve the development goals of the two friendly countries.

Narendra Modi recorded a speech in the VIP visitor’s record, in which he expressed his aspiration that the relations of the two countries will witness further development and prosperity during the next stage, in light of the mutual keenness to push them forward and the available capabilities for their development.

His Highness, the President of the State, held a lunch banquet in honor of the Prime Minister of India and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister. Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser in The Presidential Court, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Investment Muhammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of State for Early Education Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, member of the Executive Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Finance, member of the Executive Council, Jassim Muhammad Buataba Al Zaabi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates Khaled Muhammad Salem Balama, and the country’s ambassador to India, Dr. Abdel Nasser Jamal Al Shaali.

On the Indian side, they were attended by the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister, which includes a number of senior officials in the Indian government, as well as Sangay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the country.

In addition, the UAE and India affirmed in a joint statement, on the occasion of the visit, the continuation of strengthening bilateral cooperation in order to enhance maritime security and communication in the region, and to enhance defense exchanges, exchange of experiences, training and capacity building.

The two sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to combating extremism and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all its forms, at the regional and international levels, and agreed to deepen their bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism and the financing of terrorism and extremism. In this context, the two sides stressed the importance of promoting the values ​​of peace, moderation, coexistence and tolerance among peoples, and stressed the need to reject all forms of extremism, hate speech, discrimination and incitement.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the progress witnessed in the UAE-Indian relations in all fields, as the volume of trade exchange between India and the UAE increased to $85 billion in 2022, making the UAE the third largest trading partner for India for the year 2022-2023, and the second largest export destination. India, and the volume of trade exchange has increased by approximately 15% since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on May 1, 2022.

In the statement, the two sides referred to the prominent global roles played by the two countries in 2023, during India’s presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) and the UAE’s presidency of the COP28 Conference of the Parties. The Indian side also praised the UAE for its active role in promoting the interests of the global south at the COP28 Conference of the Parties. and making COP28 a conference focused on practical results and inclusiveness.

The two sides expressed their interest in enhancing cooperation in the field of payment systems through integration between instant payment systems for processing cross-border transactions between the UAE and India more efficiently, and this cooperation will also include mutual acceptance of local card systems by linking the keys to national cards, and will enhance integration Among these systems is access to payment services for the benefit of citizens and residents of both countries.

The two sides resolved to further strengthen the bilateral partnership in the field of energy, oil and gas and renewable energy, and the two sides will move forward in their cooperation in the field of green hydropower, solar energy and grid interconnection; The two sides also agreed to increase and expand investment in the field of energy, including in India’s strategic petroleum reserve programme.

Recognizing the importance of food security, the two sides reaffirmed their determination to support the reliability and flexibility of food supply chains, and to expand trade in food and agricultural products, including through food corridors projects in India. The UAE side will complete its consultations with the relevant authorities in India in order to expedite the early implementation of projects. In this area.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, Narendra Modi, where an official reception ceremony took place for the Prime Minister of India upon the arrival of his convoy, Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where artillery fired 21 rounds, and a group of soldiers lined up. The guard of honor saluted the guest, and a group of children lined up waving the flags of the two countries, and chanting welcoming phrases.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was also at the forefront of receiving the Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, Narendra Modi, and the accompanying delegation upon his arrival at the presidential airport in the capital, Abu Dhabi, yesterday.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the country’s guest, and they exchanged cordial conversations that reflect the depth of the historical relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

The Head of State and Prime Minister of India witness the exchange of memorandums of understanding between the two countries

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, Narendra Modi, yesterday witnessed the exchange of three memorandums of understanding between the UAE and India, aimed at enhancing areas of cooperation between the two countries, within the framework of the two comprehensive strategic and economic partnerships that unite them. The memoranda of understanding, which were exchanged at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, included the following:

■ Memorandum of Understanding on trade exchange in local currencies (dirham/rupee) between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the Reserve Bank of India; Exchanged by the UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Salem Balama, and by India Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

■ Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the Reserve Bank of India for cooperation on linkages of rapid payment systems, cards and messaging systems.

■ A memorandum of understanding between the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Education in India, and the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi, regarding the “establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi”, exchanged by the Minister of State for Early Education, Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, with the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the country Sanjay Sohir, representing the Indian Ministry of Education, and Director, Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi, Dr. Ranjan Banarjee.

The Governor of the Central Bank, Khaled Muhammad Balama, confirmed that the two memorandums of understanding that were exchanged between the Central Bank and the Reserve Bank of India contribute to enabling customers to easily access the payment services available in the two countries, in a way that serves the common interests of both sides, strengthens the distinguished bilateral relations, and strengthens the economic partnership. comprehensive between the two friendly countries. He said: “The two signed MoUs are of great importance, as they provide a strong basis for enhancing cooperation in the financial sector and supporting the escalating trade and investment exchanges between the two countries. We look forward to working closely with our partners in India to enhance cross-border payments and develop financial technology innovations in all areas.”

