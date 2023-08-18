His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Excellency Dr. Abi Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, today witnessed the signing of memorandums of understanding and agreements between many parties in the two countries aimed at developing cooperation relations and development partnership and diversifying its fields in various aspects that push Development and prosperity in the UAE and Ethiopia.

The memorandums and agreements signed by the two sides at the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s headquarters included the following:

– The cooperation agreement in the field of mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs was signed by His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, and on the Ethiopian side, His Excellency Debele Qabita, Commissioner of the Customs Authority Committee.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of combating terrorism was signed by His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

– A memorandum of understanding on the exchange of experiences in the field of government development and modernization was signed by His Excellency Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and His Excellency Almtsihai Bulos, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of Ethiopia.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of industry and advanced technology was signed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Malako Albel, Minister of Industry of Ethiopia.

– A joint declaration between the UAE and Ethiopia for cooperation in the field of climate action.

A memorandum of understanding on the Emirates Standard for Good Delivery of Gold was signed by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Mamo Esmailim, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia.

– A memorandum of understanding between Umlat Al-Omnia Company and the National Bank of Ethiopia.

– A memorandum of understanding between Al Etihad Export Credit Company PJSC and the Ethiopian Insurance Company, signed by Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Al Etihad Export Credit Company, and Meliket Sahlo Denbo, Executive Vice President of the Ethiopian Investment Holding.

– A memorandum of understanding between Al Etihad Export Credit Company PJSC and the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, signed by Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Al Etihad Export Credit Company, and Meliket Sahlu Denbo, Executive Vice President of the Ethiopian Investment Holding.

A memorandum of understanding between the Etihad Export Credit Company and the Ethiopia Development Bank.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ethiopian Investment Authority.

– A memorandum of understanding between the Federation of Sharjah Chambers and the Ethiopian Investment Authority..signed by His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and His Excellency Lilesi Niemi, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Authority.

– A memorandum of understanding between Abu Dhabi Ports and Ethiopia Investment Holding Company.

– A memorandum of understanding between “DP World” and the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

– A roadmap between Masdar Group and the Ethiopian Ministry of Finance, signed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Ahmed Shedi, Ethiopian Minister of Finance.

A letter of intent between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” and the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture. It was signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr. Girma Aminte, Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture.

– A memorandum of understanding between Al Dahra Group and the Ethiopian Investment Authority, signed by His Excellency Hamdan Al Darei, Executive Director of Al Dahra Company, and His Excellency Lilisi Niemi, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Authority.

A memorandum of understanding between TALC Investment Company and the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture.