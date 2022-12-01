His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message of congratulations to President Klaus Iohannis.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Chuica.