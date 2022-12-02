His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message of congratulations to President Thongloun Sisoulith.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Vankham Vivafan.