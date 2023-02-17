His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Vyosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo, on the occasion of her country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Dr. Fyossa Usmani.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo.