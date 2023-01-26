His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of India, Draupadi Mormo, on the occasion of Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of India, Draupadi Mormo.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Shri Narendra Modi.