His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Cecile Lagrenade, Governor-General of Grenada, on the occasion of her country’s independence anniversary.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency Cecil La Grenade.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Grenada, Deacon Mitchell.
