His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of condolence to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, for the victims of the landslide that occurred in Yunnan Province, southwest China, and for the victims of the fire outbreak in a building in the city of Xinyue. In Jiangxi Province, eastern China, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, His Highness wished a speedy recovery for all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two messages of condolence. Similar to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China.