His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of condolence to His Excellency Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, Acting President of the Republic of Namibia, on the death of President Haji Geingob.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar cables of condolence to His Excellency Dr. Nangolo Mbumba. Acting President of the Republic of Namibia.