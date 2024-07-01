His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of condolence to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, sent two similar cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait..