His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of condolence to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, for the victims of the terrorist attack that occurred in the capital, Moscow.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar cables of condolence to President Vladimir Putin.