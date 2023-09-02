His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Vu Van Thong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Vu Van Thong. President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Pham Min Chin, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.