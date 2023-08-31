His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, on the occasion of her country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Christine Kangalo.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.