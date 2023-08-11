His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Mohamed Idriss Deby Into, Chairman of the Transitional Council, President of the Republic of Chad, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Mohamed Idris Deby Into.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Saleh Kabzabo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Chad.