His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to His Excellency Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, Chairman of the ruling military junta in the Republic of Guinea, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Colonel Mamadi Doumbouy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Dr. Bernard Gomo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea.