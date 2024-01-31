His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency David Adiang, President of the Republic of Nauru, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory messages. To His Excellency David Adiang, President of the Republic of Nauru.