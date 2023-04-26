His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Samia Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on the occasion of her country’s Union Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to Her Excellency President Samia Hassan. .