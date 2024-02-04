His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Ranil Wickramasingha, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency President Ranil Wickramasingha. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Dinesh Gunawardana, Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.