His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a congratulatory telegram to Her Excellency Natasa Burke Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to Her Excellency President Natasha. Burke Musar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Robert Golub, Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia.