His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to Her Excellency Zuzana Chaputova, President of the Slovak Republic, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to President Zuzana Chaputova.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Ludovit Odor, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic.