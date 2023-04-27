His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Julius Maada Bio.