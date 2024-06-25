His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Felipe Chacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency President Felipe Chasanto Nyusi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Adriano Afonso Melianin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mozambique.