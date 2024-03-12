His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Prithvirajesingh Rupun, President of the Republic of Mauritius, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency the President. Prithviragesing Robon.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.