His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Mohammed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazouani, President of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani..