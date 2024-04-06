His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to Her Excellency Miriam Spiteri Debono, on the occasion of her being sworn in as President of the Republic of Malta.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to Her Excellency Myriam Spiteri Debono.