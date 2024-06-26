His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Andry Nerina Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency President Andry Nerina Rajoelina.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Christian Entsay, Prime Minister of the Republic of Madagascar.