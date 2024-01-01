His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Miguel Díaz Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency the President. Miguel Diaz-Canel.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba.