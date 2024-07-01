His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiye. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Gervais Ndirakubuka, Prime Minister of the Republic of Burundi.