His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory messages. To His Excellency Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria.