His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Muhammad Shihab al-Din, on the occasion of his taking the constitutional oath as President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Mohammed Shihab El Din. .
