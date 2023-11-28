His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Christopher Lacson on the occasion of his being sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Christopher Lacson, Prime Minister of New Zealand. .