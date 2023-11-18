His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a telegram of congratulations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Majesty the King. Muhammad the Sixth.