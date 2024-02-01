His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on the occasion of his swearing-in as King of Malaysia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to Sultan Ibrahim. Alexander.

