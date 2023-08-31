His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Re’ayat al-Din al-Mustafa. God Shah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar messages of congratulations to His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.