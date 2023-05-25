His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin ELHussein .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.