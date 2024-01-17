His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to His Majesty King Frederick X of the Kingdom of Denmark on the occasion of his accession to the throne.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Majesty King Frederick. The tenth.