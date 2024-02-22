His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Cyril Arrol Melquiades Charles, Governor-General of Saint Lucia, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Cyril Arrol Melquiades Charles, Governor General of Saint Lucia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Philippe Joseph Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.