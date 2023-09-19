His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a message of congratulations to Her Excellency Marcella Liburd, Governor General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, on the occasion of her country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to Her Excellency Marcella Liburd.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Dr. Terence Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.