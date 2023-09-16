His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to His Excellency Sir Bob Dadai, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Sir Bob Dadai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.