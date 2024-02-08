His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to His Excellency Cécile La Grenade, Governor General of Grenada, on the occasion of her country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Cecil. La Grenade Governor General of Grenada.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Deacon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada.