His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a congratulatory cable to Her Excellency Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar congratulatory cables to Her Excellency Marie Simon.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.