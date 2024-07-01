His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to Her Excellency Sam Mostyn, on the occasion of her swearing-in as Governor-General of Australia..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Sam Mostyn..