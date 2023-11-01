His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Rodney Williams, Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Rodney Williams.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda.