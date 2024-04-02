His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a telegram of congratulations to Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on the occasion of his taking the constitutional oath for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on this occasion. Occasion.