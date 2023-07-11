His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a telegram of condolence to His Excellency Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the victims of the floods that hit Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for all the injured. ..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar telegrams of condolences. To His Excellency Dr. Arif Alvi.