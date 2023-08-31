His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a telegram of condolence to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of brotherly Oman, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of Mrs. Rahma bint Hammoud bin Ahmed Al Busaidi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of condolence to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Sultan of Oman sister.