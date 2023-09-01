His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a telegram of condolences to His Excellency Imam Ali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, regarding the flood victims, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolence to President Emam Ali Rahmon.